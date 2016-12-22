Paris Charlie: The “Shock Doctrine” par Excellence

On 12 January the French Parliament approved with almost unanimity  with one abstention only  the budget for Frances continuous and enlarged involvement in the new war on Iraq, a new war engagement led by Washington and supported by its vassals, UK, Canada, Australia and France. Aircraft carriers and troops were immediately mobilized, not even losing a day. Doesnt that conspicuously smell of an earlier preparation, just waiting for that crucial and appropriate event, prompting parliamentary approval?

At the same time France lawmakers agreed to display 10,000 troops throughout the country to protect vulnerable places; spying on citizens, for their protection takes on new forms and formats. A direct reaction to the attack on Charlie Hebdo on January 7 and the assault on a kosher supermarket on January 9? – Killing 17 people in all? Is that it?

French Ministers of the Interior and of Defense have advanced their wish of substantially increased respective police and defense budgets, when the 2016-2017 allocations are being discussed later this year. No doubt they will get their way.

And – no doubt, this is the shock doctrine at its best. People are in awe and shock after the assault on the satirical and Moslem insulting Charlie Hebdo. A million and a half took to the streets in Paris this past weekend, the largest manifestation since the liberation of Paris after WWII in 1945. Some media report more than 6 million people marching throughout Europe. Almost all waving signs I am Charlie – Solidarity or stupidity? Hard to say. Most likely just sheer ignorance.

Its ignorance that kills our democracies, our human values; public ignorance allows leaders (sic) to wage wars, to aggress nations that refuse to submit, to fall to their knees. Its ignorance perpetuated daily by our mainstream media and swallowed without question, day-in-day-out like breakfast coffee.

Neocon leaders, all over Europe, the new patsies of Washington that we, the people, have voted into office, under shrewd but hardly perceptible Washington-funded propaganda, through NED (National Endowment for Democracy) and other well-endowed CIA sponsored so-called think-tanks, meddling in local politics, sowing subtle threats or acts of destabilization. Europes new masters that a majority of the people doesnt really like, but who are in office anyway  these spineless stooges constitute Europe in Brussels, the EU itself having become a miserable colony of Washington.

So, with a populace under shock, politicians have it even easier to get away literally with murder, with whatever they want under the pretext of fighting the eternal enemy  the Moslem terrorist armies, Al Qaeda, ISIS and whatever other names they have morphed into or morphed out from in the course of the last couple of decades. Eternal war on eternal terrorists perpetuates evil and more terrorism and  war budgets yielding insane profits for the war industry throughout the western Washington-aligned world.

Under shock and awe, people will approve every aberrant and sick wish of aggression by politicians  if being told that it is for their good and protection. Yes, thats what the propaganda machine has done to the free-thinking minds of the citizens of our ever so heralded democracies. Democracies, freedom of expression, freedom of press  mon oeil !

The Charlie atrocities reek all over of false flag. An attack so well and professionally carried out with cutting edge Kalashnikovs and get-away methodology, way beyond the capacities of the Kouachi brothers, who have no doubt criminal records, spent time with and were trained by the very AlQada and ISIS that were created and funded by Washington and by its European puppets  including the French, according to President (sic) Hollandes own admission.

Yes, the French were and are funding counter-terrorism in Iraq and Syria, the very counter-terrorism that provides them in turn with pretexts to bomb the two war-torn countries to even more rubble  just for regime change, with the added benefit of oil and gas, and a constant profit generating war machine  leaving millions of deaths behind, mostly civilians, women and children and elderly  and other untold millions as refugees, in miserable unsanitary camps, or fleeing across dangerous borders to unknown destinies, to disease, hunger and death  people the world forgets, the media stays away from  forgotten lives.

The Kouachi brother, as well as Amedy Coulibaly, the suspect in the hostage drama of the Hyper Cacher food market in eastern Paris, whose identities and past activities were well recorded in French police files, were most likely pre-identified as perpetrators of the probable pre-meditated murderous attacks that left 17 people dead within three days of horror in Paris; attacks so well organized and carried out that they could easily wear the stamp of French special forces, CIA, Mossad or all three of them  because, cui bono  who benefits?  Perhaps the Masters of all three of them?

The Kouachi brothers were identified only by a conveniently lost ID in the get-away car, reminiscent of the intact passport of one of the 9/11 terrorists found in the rubble of the twin towers. Are people really ignorant enough to believe such a farce?  All three were caught and killed almost immediately by police. Dead men dont talk.

And there is more – coincidentally, as reported by Michel Chossudovsky of Global Research, the Police Commissioner, Helric Fredou, Number Two Police Officer of the Regional Service of Frances Judicial Police in Limoges, committed suicide on the night of Wednesday to Thursday at the police station. Commissioner Helric Fredou had participated in the police investigation into the Charlie Hebdo terror attack.

The reason given for the suicide is burn-out and depression  depression when in charge of one of Frances most prominent criminal investigations of the century? The incidence as of this day is hardly covered by the msm.

False flag written all over the walls of Charlie Hebdos publishing house.  The publisher being controversial, having received frequent threats for its Moslem-offensive cartoons was normally under heavy police protection. Why was on 7 January only one police car with one police officer parked half a block away?

False flag  converted immediately into public shock, the perfect condition for ramming any police, military and surveillance legislation down the peoples throats. Better, it doesnt even have to be rammed down, the population asks for it. They want to be protected and secured. They want their government going to war to wipe out Moslem terrorism, never mind how violent and how cruel they go about it, never mind the criminal acts these governments are committing in the name of protecting their citizenry.

Does anybody take to the streets in Europe, in the US with posters saying I am.... blank ... the million victims of Iraq, of Syria  of Libya, of Afghanistan, of Yemen, of Pakistan, of Sudan, of Somalia  and the list is almost endless. These millions of lives wiped out by Obamas drones and NATO count for nothing in the dulled minds of the western civilization (sic).

The war and killing machine that feeds the propaganda machine, driven by the six Zionist-Anglos-Saxon monster media that control 90% of the western information system, shy not from dishing out lie after lie after lie to indoctrinate the populace with believes that have zilch to do with reality  but they transform our western populace into hapless zombies.

What does it take to stop this vicious cycle and awaken consciousness?

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik News, the Voice of Russia / Ria Novosti, TeleSur, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion  An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed  fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe.

Global Research, January 16, 2015

Url of this article:

http://www.globalresearch.ca/paris-charlie-the-shock-doctrine-par-excellence/5424960